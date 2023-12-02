Triptii Dimri Feels 'Fantastic' As Fans Laud Her Chemistry With Ranbir Kapoor In Animal, Calls Him 'Warm & Welcoming'

On December 1, 2023, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, was released in the cinemas. The film has been receiving a positive response from the audience and has minted a staggering ₹61 crore at the box office. However, the netizens were in awe of Triptii Dimri and Ranbir's sizzling on-screen chemistry in Animal.

Now, the Qala actress expressed gratitude and shared her experience of working with Ranbir in Animal. She said, “It was amazing working with Ranbir Kapoor. The fact that he’s such a warm and welcoming human, apart from being a great actor, speaks a lot about him."

"I thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with him, and it feels fantastic to see the amount of love audiences are showering on our chemistry. I hope we collaborate again in the future," the actress concluded.

In Animal, Triptii plays the role of Zoya and is helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Animal delves into the troubled relationship between a father and son. The film clashed at the box office with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dimri will be next seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and Anand Tiwari’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam alongside Vicky Kaushal in the lead.