Mumbai Theatres Open 1 AM, 2 AM Shows Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Due To Increase In Demand |

Within a day of its release Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Animal has managed to create quite a storm. Hailed as Ranbir’s career-best performance, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial opened to rave reviews. As netizens heaped praise on social media, it simultaneously created a shortage of tickets making theatre owners open to post-midnight shows.

Cities like Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad have opened bookings for post-midnight shows. Maxus Cinemas in Mumbai’s Bhayandar will have shows at 1 am, 2 am, and 5:30 am. PVR Oberoi Mall in Goregaon has slotted a 12:30 am show. PVR Citi Mall Andheri has a 1:05 am show. Meanwhile, Cinepolis: Magnet Mall, Bhandup has a 1:15 am show. Most of these are for Sunday (Dec 3).

It is to be noted that Animal has a run-time of 3 hours and 21 minutes. During the film's trailer launch in Delhi, when Ranbir was asked about the run-time, he explained, “We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that the story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible. All of us have seen the cut of this film which was 3 hours, 49 minutes, and that also held. Wo bhi entertaining tha. But Sandeep has worked very hard to bring the length down. Because you cannot stretch it that much also. But hope that the audience doesn't get panicked by the length. Just come and experience cinema at its best.”

Not to mention, the film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra. It hit the big screens on December 1 and faced a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.