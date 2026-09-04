Toxic Box Office Collection Day 9: Yash's Film Faces Another Dip, Collects ₹4.25 Crore In India Amid Criticism

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 9 | Photo Via YouTube

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is witnessing a challenging run at the box office despite being one of the year's most anticipated releases. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film faced multiple delays before finally arriving in theatres on August 26, 2026. However, the film has disappointed a section of the audience, with social media users and critics raising concerns over its storyline and execution.

Toxic Box Office Day 9

According to Sacnilk, Toxic recorded an estimated Rs 4.25 crore net collection in India on Day 9, across 10,863 shows. The film witnessed a 22% drop from its previous day's India net collection of Rs 5.45 crore.

The film's total India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 285.70 crore, while its India net collection stands at around Rs 239.30 crore so far.

Overseas, Toxic earned an estimated Rs 1 crore gross on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross collection to approximately Rs 42.75 crore. With this, the film's estimated worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 328.45 crore.

In Other Languages

Among the different language versions, the Hindi version contributed approximately Rs 2.85 crore on Day 9, followed by Kannada at Rs 1.04 crore. The Telugu version collected around Rs 20 lakh, while Tamil contributed Rs 15 lakh and Malayalam approximately Rs 1 lakh.

Toxic Budget

However, compared with its reported Rs 500 crore budget, the Day 9 collection appears underwhelming. The coming days and the film's eventual lifetime run will be crucial in determining whether Toxic can significantly narrow the gap.

Toxic Review