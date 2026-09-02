'Don't Want To Be Embarrassing To Me...': Taapsee Pannu Says She'd Prefer Retiring Than Doing 'Those Kinds Of Films' Amid Toxic Criticism

Taapsee Pannu Says She’d ‘Prefer Retiring’ Over Doing Certain Films | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Taapsee Pannu, gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix film Gandhari, set to premiere on September 3, recently opened up about the changing landscape of Hindi cinema and the kind of films she wants to be associated with. During an interaction with Suchin Mehrotra, Taapsee was asked about the drastic change in the kinds of theatrical releases coming out compared to 2015.

Taapsee Pannu Says She’d 'Prefer Retiring' Over Doing Certain Films

Reflecting on the period when she began her career, Taapsee admitted that she feels privileged to have entered the industry at a time when a wider variety of films were being made. She said, "Was that a dream era? Someone like me wouldn't have a career if this was the time where only this kind of stuff was getting made."

Taapsee further revealed that she recently discussed the current film landscape with her family after looking at some of the films released over the past few months. She jokingly wondered if it was time for her to retire, saying, "Retire hone ka time toh nahi aa gaya hai kahi (Is it time for me to retire)?"

She added that she would 'prefer retiring' rather than doing certain kinds of films, while acknowledging that such movies may still have their own audience.

'I Don't Love My Job Blindly'

The actress went on to explain that while she loves acting, she does not want to accept projects blindly. "I love my job but I don't love my job blindly to be doing those kinds of films," she said. Taapsee also stressed the importance of building a filmography that she can look back on with pride.

According to the actress, trends and genres may change over time, but the body of work an actor leaves behind remains. She said that even a decade later, she wants people looking at her filmography to feel that she made choices she could stand by.

While Taapsee did not directly name Toxic in her remarks, her comments have sparked discussion online about actors choosing projects based on their long-term filmography rather than simply following prevailing trends.