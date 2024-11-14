 'Tore My T-Shirt, Had Scratch Marks All Over': Amar Upadhyay Recalls Getting MOBBED At Taj Mahal After Starring In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Tore My T-Shirt, Had Scratch Marks All Over': Amar Upadhyay Recalls Getting MOBBED At Taj Mahal After Starring In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

'Tore My T-Shirt, Had Scratch Marks All Over': Amar Upadhyay Recalls Getting MOBBED At Taj Mahal After Starring In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who played the role of Mihir Virani in the daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, recalled how he was brutally mobbed when he visited Taj Mahal after starring in the show. "People pulled me, asked for autographs, and even tore my t-shirt. When I got out, I was left with bruises all over," he shared.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
article-image

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who played the role of Mihir Virani in Ektaa Kapoor's cult daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, recalled the frenzy that ensued when he visited Taj Mahal after starring in the show. He shared that he was brutally mobbed to the extent that his clothes were torn and he was left with scratches and bruises all over.

During a conversation with ABP Live, Amar recalled how he visited the Taj Mahal with his toddler and friends in 2000 while he was on a break from the shoot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. "There was a long queue outside Taj Mahal, and just when we were turning to leave, someone in the crowd saw and me and recognised me as Mihir. Within minutes I was surrounded by police and 50-60 security personnel. Hundreds of people gathered at the spot, but the guards somehow managed to move me inside the Taj Mahal premises," he shared.

Amar then revealed that the situation got even worse once he entered Taj Mahal. "There was a massive crowd and as soon as they saw me, they pushed all the cops and guards aside and I was brutally mobbed. People were pulling and pushing me, the photographers were clicking me, some asked for autographs, I couldn't understand what was happening. In the midst of it all, someone tore my t-shirt. I somehow managed to get out and saw that my clothes were torn and I was covered in nail marks, scratches and bruises," he recalled.

Read Also
Amar Upadhyay Says 15-20 Women In White Sarees Gathered Outside His House After Mihir's Death In...
article-image

The actor added that while the incident was definitely shocking for him, he also liked the effect he had on people, and it was then that he realised how big the show had become in the country.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Setting Fire To Congress Corporator's Home In 2018
Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Setting Fire To Congress Corporator's Home In 2018
Chhattisgarh: Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Institute Inaugurates 4th Batch Of Induction Training For Newly Recruited CGWB Scientific Officers
Chhattisgarh: Rajiv Gandhi Ground Water Institute Inaugurates 4th Batch Of Induction Training For Newly Recruited CGWB Scientific Officers
ED Cracks Down On ₹125 Crore Money Laundering Syndicate Linked To Malegaon, Raids 23 Locations Across Maharashtra And Gujarat
ED Cracks Down On ₹125 Crore Money Laundering Syndicate Linked To Malegaon, Raids 23 Locations Across Maharashtra And Gujarat
MCD Polls: AAP's Mahesh Kumar Khichi Elected Delhi Mayor
MCD Polls: AAP's Mahesh Kumar Khichi Elected Delhi Mayor

Amar Upadhyay played the role of Mihir Virani, the husband of the lead character Tulsi (played by Smriti Irani), in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He quit the show after being a part of it for a year, however, he had to be brought back due to the massive public outcry. After his brief return, he eventually quit the show in 2002 after a generation leap.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Rashmika Mandanna Drops Unseen BTS Photos From Pushpa 2 Sets

Rashmika Mandanna Drops Unseen BTS Photos From Pushpa 2 Sets

Rohit Shetty REACTS To His Viral Meme Video Repeating Ajay Devgn's Lines: 'Bhai Ne Bola Karne Ka...

Rohit Shetty REACTS To His Viral Meme Video Repeating Ajay Devgn's Lines: 'Bhai Ne Bola Karne Ka...

Vahbiz Dorabjee Calls Playing Negative Lead In Deewaniyat 'Tricky': ‘Confident I Can Bring Depth...

Vahbiz Dorabjee Calls Playing Negative Lead In Deewaniyat 'Tricky': ‘Confident I Can Bring Depth...

'Tore My T-Shirt, Had Scratch Marks All Over': Amar Upadhyay Recalls Getting MOBBED At Taj Mahal...

'Tore My T-Shirt, Had Scratch Marks All Over': Amar Upadhyay Recalls Getting MOBBED At Taj Mahal...