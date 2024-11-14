'Tore My T-Shirt, Had Scratch Marks All Over': Amar Upadhyay Recalls Getting MOBBED At Taj Mahal After Starring In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who played the role of Mihir Virani in Ektaa Kapoor's cult daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, recalled the frenzy that ensued when he visited Taj Mahal after starring in the show. He shared that he was brutally mobbed to the extent that his clothes were torn and he was left with scratches and bruises all over.

During a conversation with ABP Live, Amar recalled how he visited the Taj Mahal with his toddler and friends in 2000 while he was on a break from the shoot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. "There was a long queue outside Taj Mahal, and just when we were turning to leave, someone in the crowd saw and me and recognised me as Mihir. Within minutes I was surrounded by police and 50-60 security personnel. Hundreds of people gathered at the spot, but the guards somehow managed to move me inside the Taj Mahal premises," he shared.

Amar then revealed that the situation got even worse once he entered Taj Mahal. "There was a massive crowd and as soon as they saw me, they pushed all the cops and guards aside and I was brutally mobbed. People were pulling and pushing me, the photographers were clicking me, some asked for autographs, I couldn't understand what was happening. In the midst of it all, someone tore my t-shirt. I somehow managed to get out and saw that my clothes were torn and I was covered in nail marks, scratches and bruises," he recalled.

The actor added that while the incident was definitely shocking for him, he also liked the effect he had on people, and it was then that he realised how big the show had become in the country.

Amar Upadhyay played the role of Mihir Virani, the husband of the lead character Tulsi (played by Smriti Irani), in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He quit the show after being a part of it for a year, however, he had to be brought back due to the massive public outcry. After his brief return, he eventually quit the show in 2002 after a generation leap.