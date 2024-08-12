 Tom Cruise's Female Fan Forcefully Kisses Him At Paris Olympics 2024, Sparks Backlash: 'Imagine If Roles Were Reversed' (VIDEO)
Tom Cruise's Female Fan Forcefully Kisses Him At Paris Olympics 2024, Sparks Backlash: 'Imagine If Roles Were Reversed' (VIDEO)

Tom Cruise made a dramatic appearance at the Paris 2024 closing ceremony on Sunday night, August 11, in the French capital.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image

During the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday night, August 11, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise performed a dramatic stunt in the French capital by jumping off the roof of Stade de France, one of the largest stadiums and landing on stage.

An online video shows a fan forcefully kissing Cruise on the cheek during the closing ceremony as fans mobbed him. However, it has sparked widespread criticism online. In the clip, the fan is seen grabbing him by the neck and kissing him while recording the moment on her phone.

Check out the video:

Several netizens criticised the female fan's behaviour. A user on X wrote, "Imagine if the roles were reversed." While another user said, "Cringe. If a man did that to a female celebrity there would be questions." A third user added, "Would hate to see what would happen if the roles were reversed."

Another comment read, "Imagine if a guy tried the exact same thing with Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande. What a crazy world we live in."

Take a look at the comments:

On Sunday, Tom took to his X handle and shared a photo of himself from the Paris Olympics, in which, he is dressed in a white shirt and black jacket. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA.”

He also reposted the video of him carrying the Olympic flag by LA28, the official X handle of the Los Angeles Olympics.

On the work front, Cruise will be seen next in Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part Two. The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 23, 2025.

