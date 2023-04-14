TIME100: From Shah Rukh Khan to SS Rajamouli, check out FULL list of 'most influential people' in the world

The TIME magazine recently announced the list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
The list includes two names from India -- Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli.
The list includes personalities from diverse fields, including cinema, politics, business, philanthropic works, and others.
Here is the complete list of the 100 most influential people in the world this year according to TIME:
Shah Rukh Khan
SS Rajamouli
Michael B. Jordan
Drew Barrymore
Ali Wong
Austin Butler
Aubrey Plaza
Rian Johnson
Salma Hayek Pinault
Zoe Saldaña
Judy Blume
Colin Farrell
Lea Michele
Simone Leigh
Wolfgang Tillmans
Suzan-Lori Parks
Neil Gaiman
Shervin Hajipour
El Anatsui
Colleen Hoover
Jennifer Coolidge
Ke Huy Quan
Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini
Pedro Pascal
Brittney Griner
King Charles
Salman Rushdie
RowVaughn Wells
Tracie D. Hall
Peng Lifa
Shannon Watts
Haluk Levent
Imara Jones
Yvon Chouinard
Doja Cat
Mikaela Shiffrin
Bella Hadid
Sam Altman
Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi
Thom Browne
MrBeast
Elizabeth Maruma Mrema
Britney Schmidt and Peter Davis
Sam Rivera
Robin Zeng
Edward Reynolds
Margaret Mitchell
Olena Zelenska
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Hakeem Jeffries
Evan Gershkovich
Janet Yellen
Sherry Rehman
Mitch McConnell
Anthony Albanese
Margrethe Vestager
Joe Biden
Samuel Alito
Gustavo Petro
Gina Raimondo
Oleksandra Matviichuk
Fumio Kishida
Cindy McCain
María Herrera Magdaleno
Olaf Scholz
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Min Aung Hlaing
Angela Bassett
Laurene Powell Jobs
Lionel Messi
Padma Lakshmi
Johan Rockstrom
Beyoncé
Patrick Mahomes II
Elon Musk
Gina Prince-Bythewood
Karen Lynch
Shou Zi Chew
Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin
Deborah Lipstadt
Bob Iger
Sarah Kate Ellis
Kylian Mbappé
Natasha Lyonne
Monica Simpson
Nathan Fielder
Wanjira Mathai
Hidetaka Miyazaki
Jerrod Carmichael
Catherine Coleman Flowers
Sean Sherman
Iga Swiatek
Kate Orff
Dimie Ogoina
Andrea Kritcher