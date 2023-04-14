 TIME100: From Shah Rukh Khan to SS Rajamouli, check out FULL list of 'most influential people' in the world
The list includes personalities from diverse fields, including cinema, politics, business, philanthropic works, and others.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
The TIME magazine recently announced the list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The list includes two names from India -- Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli.

Here is the complete list of the 100 most influential people in the world this year according to TIME:

  • Shah Rukh Khan

  • SS Rajamouli

  • Michael B. Jordan

  • Drew Barrymore

  • Ali Wong

  • Austin Butler

  • Aubrey Plaza

  • Rian Johnson

  • Salma Hayek Pinault

  • Zoe Saldaña

  • Judy Blume

  • Colin Farrell

  • Lea Michele

  • Simone Leigh

  • Wolfgang Tillmans

  • Suzan-Lori Parks

  • Neil Gaiman

  • Shervin Hajipour

  • El Anatsui

  • Colleen Hoover

  • Jennifer Coolidge

  • Ke Huy Quan

  • Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini

  • Pedro Pascal

  • Brittney Griner

  • King Charles

  • Salman Rushdie

  • RowVaughn Wells

  • Tracie D. Hall

  • Peng Lifa

  • Shannon Watts

  • Haluk Levent

  • Imara Jones

  • Yvon Chouinard

  • Doja Cat

  • Mikaela Shiffrin

  • Bella Hadid

  • Sam Altman

  • Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi

  • Thom Browne

  • MrBeast

  • Elizabeth Maruma Mrema

  • Britney Schmidt and Peter Davis

  • Sam Rivera

  • Robin Zeng

  • Edward Reynolds

  • Margaret Mitchell

  • Olena Zelenska

  • Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

  • Hakeem Jeffries

  • Evan Gershkovich

  • Janet Yellen

  • Sherry Rehman

  • Mitch McConnell

  • Anthony Albanese

  • Margrethe Vestager

  • Joe Biden

  • Samuel Alito

  • Gustavo Petro

  • Gina Raimondo

  • Oleksandra Matviichuk

  • Fumio Kishida

  • Cindy McCain

  • María Herrera Magdaleno

  • Olaf Scholz

  • Bola Ahmed Tinubu

  • Min Aung Hlaing

  • Angela Bassett

  • Laurene Powell Jobs

  • Lionel Messi

  • Padma Lakshmi

  • Johan Rockstrom

  • Beyoncé

  • Patrick Mahomes II

  • Elon Musk

  • Gina Prince-Bythewood

  • Karen Lynch

  • Shou Zi Chew

  • Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin

  • Deborah Lipstadt

  • Bob Iger

  • Sarah Kate Ellis

  • Kylian Mbappé

  • Natasha Lyonne

  • Monica Simpson

  • Nathan Fielder

  • Wanjira Mathai

  • Hidetaka Miyazaki

  • Jerrod Carmichael

  • Catherine Coleman Flowers

  • Sean Sherman

  • Iga Swiatek

  • Kate Orff

  • Dimie Ogoina

  • Andrea Kritcher

