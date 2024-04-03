 Tilasmi Bahein: Drunk Sonakshi Sinha Enchants Room Full Of Men With Her Moves In New Heeramandi Song
The song offers a tantalizing glimpse into the lavish and mysterious world of 'Heeramandi'

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated web series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' is now out with its second song titled 'Tilasmi Bahein'.

Composed by the director-creator himself, the song features Sonakshi Sinha in her most ethereal avatar yet.

The song, composed by the maestro Bhansali himself and sung by the enchanting Sharmistha Chatterjee, promises to be a visual and auditory treat for fans.

In the mesmerizing music video, Sinha's portrayal of the courtesan Fareedan is nothing short of captivating. Dressed in a resplendent beige sequin sari, Sinha exudes allure and charisma as she mesmerizes viewers with her intoxicating dance, filmed in one continuous take.

The song offers a tantalizing glimpse into the lavish and mysterious world of 'Heeramandi,' leaving audiences eagerly anticipating more.

article-image

'Tilasmi Bahein' is the second song to be released from the series, following the success of the first song, 'Sakal Ban.' With each release, Bhansali continues to impress audiences with his meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthral audiences worldwide.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is all set to dazzle audiences as it makes its grand premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1, 2024.

article-image

The series which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, will also star veteran actor Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.

