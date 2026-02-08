 'Get A Life': Mastiii 4 Actress Ruhi Singh Warns Fans About WhatsApp Impersonator, Shares Screenshot Of 'Shady' Photoshoot Chats
Actress Ruhi Singh, known for Mastiii 4, alerted fans that someone is using her name and photos to pose as her on WhatsApp. She shared screenshots of the impersonator’s messages about a fake 'crazy and baby side' photoshoot, urged followers to block the number and said she will file a police complaint against the scammer.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Ruhi Singh | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Ruhi Singh, recently seen in Mastiii 4, took to social media to alert fans about a WhatsApp impersonator using her name and photo to pose as her. On Sunday, February 8, she shared a note on Instagram with the impersonator's WhatsApp details, stating that she will be filing a police complaint and urging fans to block and report the number '6369584327.'

Ruhi Singh Warns Fans About WhatsApp Impersonator

Ruhi shared a screenshot of the impersonator chatting with someone about a photoshoot. In the messages, the impersonator wrote: "Mein ek photoshoot ka plan kar rahi hu, crazy one like just to cover my masti side and crazy side of mine. Want to capture the real side of mine. My masti and aap log ka creative ideas will make it best."

The chat continued: "Actually I give my 100% to all my shoots and all, but I have my one more side that is baby side and my masti side. Wohi mera real side hai. U know na."

'Get A Life'

In her caption, Ruhi wrote that someone has been impersonating her and sending messages pretending to be her.

On her Instagram story, the actress added further details, warning fans to stay cautious and not engage with the impersonator, she said,"So this is not me. If you get any shady messages like this- pls block..." Further, Ruhi wrote, "Come on, do better. Impersonating someone? Get a life."

Ruhi Singh Work Front

Ruhi Singh, also a model and born in Jaipur, made her acting debut in Madhur Bhandarkar's Calendar Girls in 2015.

She later appeared in the film Ishq Forever and starred in television shows such as Operation Cobra, Spotlight, Chakravyuh, and Social Currency, among others.

