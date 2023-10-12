Tiku Talsania Reveals He Is 'Slightly Jobless': 'I Am Waiting For People To Call Me & Offer Work'

Veteran actor and comedian Tiku Talsania, who has been a part of over 200 films, has recently said that he is 'slightly jobless' and is looking for work actively. In one of his latest interviews, he also stated that he is waiting for people to call him and offer good work.

The versatile actor told Indian Express that times have changed now and the right kind of roles are not coming his way.

"Unless and until you become a part of the story, or you get to play a character of a person whose story is knitted with the story, you don’t get work. I am slightly jobless right now. I want to work, but the right kind of roles are not coming my way," he reportedly said.

The 69-year-old actor added that he is seeking work regularly with the help of his team and an agent.

"If I am required to go for an audition, I go. Things have changed over a period of time, but one needs to be patient. Since Covid-19, working principle has been disrupted. Now people are becoming more sharper and progressive. It’s become beautiful and I like the way we have to approach work now. I am waiting for people to call me. Also, I am sending out feelers that I am an actor looking for work," he said.

Tiku Talsania has appeared in numerous Bollywood films and is recognised for his versatile acting skills, particularly in comedy.

Some of his popular movies include Andaz Apna Apna, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Devdas, Coolie No. 1, Dhamaal, Partner, Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, Raju Chacha, Hero No. 1 and others. He was last seen in Ranveer Singh's Cirkus.

He has also worked in various television shows and has gained a reputation for his comic timing and ability to portray a wide range of characters.

