'Embarrassment': Ratna Pathak Shah SLAMS Actors For Romancing Actresses 'Younger Than Their Daughters'

Veteran Bollywood actress Ratna Pathak Shah recently criticised actors for playing lovers to actresses way younger than them. She called it an "embarrassment" and went on to say that the if the actors themselves are not ashamed of it, then she has nothing to opine.

Shah will be next seen in Dhak Dhak, and in the film, she will be seen playing a biker, on a road trip to Ladakh, with three other women. The film will show her character shattering stereotypes and proving age is just a number when one is young at heart.

During a recent interaction, the veteran star was asked about ageism in Bollywood and the much-debated age gap between actors romancing each other on screen. To that, she responded, "When they don’t feel ashamed, then what should I say? They are not ashamed to romance actresses who are younger than their daughters, so there is nothing for me to say. I mean it’s an embarrassment."

The actress, who is often seen speaking about women rights, went on to mention that the perception of women in cinema as well as society was changing.

"There will be change. I’m sure, women are not going under the burqa or ghoonghat anymore, we are economically more viable today, we will drive certain stories, women will make their way, it will take time but we will surely make our way," she said.

On the work front, Shah will be seen sharing the screen with Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi in Dhak Dhak. The film will show the sheer determination of four women fighting their personal battles and reaching Ladakh against all odds.

The film is slated to hit the silver screens on October 13, Friday.

