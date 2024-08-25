Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Tiger Shroff, who made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014 with Kriti Sanon in the lead, has many fans who often wait for a chance to click photos with him. On Sunday, August 25, in Mumbai, a die-hard fan approached Shroff for a picture; but the situation escalated when his bodyguard intervened and pushed the fan away.

In the viral video, Tiger is seen arriving at a football court in Juhu, Mumbai, as part of his Sunday routine. During this, a fan approached him for a photo and touched him. Soon after, Tiger's bodyguard pulled the fan away by the arm. Observing the incident, Tiger was spotted laughing.

Check out the video:

But Tiger later called him again and clicked a photo.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2023 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead. Released in April 2024, the film was a disaster at the box office.

Next, the actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari, among others. This is the third installment of the Ajay Devgn-led cop actioner.

The film is scheduled to release on Diwali 2024.

He also has Rohit Dhawan's Rambo, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name, which featured Sylvester Stallone. However, it has been reported that the movie has been put on hold after Shroff's recent flops.