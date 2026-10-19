Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Ravi Kishan Calls Actor 'Masoom And Bhole Insaan'; Ramayana Actor Ravie Dubey Says, 'This Is A Major Security Lapse'

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Ravi Kishan, Ravie Dubey React | Instagram

Tiger Shroff's firing incident has shocked one and all. Shots were fired at the actor on Sunday while he was leaving a ground after playing football. Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan and Ramayana actor Ravie Dubey have reacted to the firing incident. While talking to the media, Kishan called Tiger 'Masoom and bhole insaan', while Dubey stated that it was a major security lapse.

Kishan said, "It's sad and a matter of concern. We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will be conducted, and whoever is found guilty will face the harshest punishment. Tiger is an innocent and naive human being. Mata Rani protected him."

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan says, "It is very sad. It is a matter of great concern and a matter for investigation. We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will take place, and those found guilty will receive the harshest possible punishment. It is a deeply concerning and serious matter. Tiger is a very innocent person. I pray to Mahadev and Mata Rani to protect him. The Maharashtra Police and the Maharashtra government are leaving no stone unturned. Very soon, all those responsible will be caught and given the severest punishment." — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Dubey called the incident a major security lapse and stated that he has not yet spoken to Tiger. "I haven't spoken to Tiger. In fact, I was going to call Jackie sir (Shroff). But the good thing is that Tiger is safe. His driver has been injured, and I hope he gets better soon."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, Actor Ravi Dubey says, "This is a major security lapse. I haven’t spoken to Tiger yet. The good thing is that Tiger is safe and sound. His driver, however, sustained injuries, and I hope he recovers soon. I hope that those who committed this act are caught immediately. That would bring a sense of relief to everyone..." — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

Tiger Shroff firing incident

Shots were fired at Tiger by two men in Mumbai outside a ground. The videos of the same went viral on social media, and while Tiger didn't suffer any major injuries, his driver was shot. After the driver was injured, Tiger drove the car to the Santacruz police station, and later, the driver was rushed to Nanavati Hospital.

Accused caught in Kota

Meanwhile, the three men involved in the firing incident (two who fired the shots and one who rode the bike) were nabbed in Kota on Monday. Reportedly, the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Rajasthan Police apprehended them at Kota railway station while they were travelling from Mumbai to Delhi.

Read Also Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Three Accused

Tiger Shroff's videos and pictures with bandages go viral

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde went to meet Tiger at his residence last night, and the videos and pictures of their meeting have made it to social media. The actor is seen with multiple bandages in the videos.

Tiger has not yet shared any statement about the incident.