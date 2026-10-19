Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Ravi Kishan Calls Actor 'Masoom And Bhole Insaan'; Ramayana Actor Ravie Dubey Says, 'This Is A Major Security Lapse'

Tiger Shroff's firing incident has shocked one and all. Shots were fired at the actor on Sunday while he was leaving a ground after playing football. Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan and Ramayana actor Ravie Dubey have reacted to the firing incident. While talking to the media, Kishan called Tiger 'Masoom and bhole insaan', while Dubey stated that it was a major security lapse.
Kishan said, "It's sad and a matter of concern. We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will be conducted, and whoever is found guilty will face the harshest punishment. Tiger is an innocent and naive human being. Mata Rani protected him."
Meanwhile, Dubey called the incident a major security lapse and stated that he has not yet spoken to Tiger. "I haven't spoken to Tiger. In fact, I was going to call Jackie sir (Shroff). But the good thing is that Tiger is safe. His driver has been injured, and I hope he gets better soon."
Tiger Shroff firing incident
Shots were fired at Tiger by two men in Mumbai outside a ground. The videos of the same went viral on social media, and while Tiger didn't suffer any major injuries, his driver was shot. After the driver was injured, Tiger drove the car to the Santacruz police station, and later, the driver was rushed to Nanavati Hospital.
Accused caught in Kota
Meanwhile, the three men involved in the firing incident (two who fired the shots and one who rode the bike) were nabbed in Kota on Monday. Reportedly, the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Rajasthan Police apprehended them at Kota railway station while they were travelling from Mumbai to Delhi.
Tiger Shroff's videos and pictures with bandages go viral
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde went to meet Tiger at his residence last night, and the videos and pictures of their meeting have made it to social media. The actor is seen with multiple bandages in the videos.
Tiger has not yet shared any statement about the incident.