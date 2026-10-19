Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Police Seize Pulsar Bike Used By Shooters, Question Owner Over Vehicle's Ownership Trail | Video | X

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have seized the Pulsar motorcycle allegedly used by the shooters in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. The bike was recovered near Andheri West railway station last night and was subsequently brought to DN Nagar Police Station for investigation.

According to the details available, the motorcycle had changed hands multiple times before it was allegedly purchased by the shooters. Its first owner was from the Jogeshwari area, who later sold it to a second person. The second owner subsequently sold the bike to a third individual.

The shooters allegedly purchased the motorcycle from the third owner before Pitru Paksha. Although the third owner had received the payment, the ownership documents had not yet been transferred to the buyers.

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The transfer of the vehicle's documents was reportedly scheduled to take place after Navratri. However, the motorcycle was allegedly used in the firing incident before the paperwork could be completed.

Police have questioned the bike's owner as part of the investigation. The seizure of the motorcycle and the inquiry into its ownership history are expected to help investigators establish the sequence of transactions and gather further details about the vehicle's alleged use in the incident.

Further details about the investigation are awaited.