 Tiger 3 Cuts: CBFC Asks Makers To Replace Words 'Bewakoof', 'Foolish'; Grants U/A Certificate 
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Tiger 3 Cuts: CBFC Asks Makers To Replace Words 'Bewakoof', 'Foolish'; Grants U/A Certificate

With merely days left for the release of Salman Khan's much-awaited Tiger 3, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly granted the film a U/A certificate with zero visual cuts. However, the film directed by Maneesh Sharma has been asked the modify a couple of words in the subtitles. Tiger 3 is set to hit the big screens on November 12, which is also Diwali. 

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, has been advised by the CBFC to have certain audio cuts as well as replace the word ‘bewakoof’ with ‘mashroof’ and ‘foolish’ with ‘busy’. Besides that, wherever RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) has been mentioned, the CBFC has asked the makers to use R&AW. Also, the modification concerning the National Anthem has been retained as per request. 

Tiger 3 has a runtime of 153 minutes which is 2 hours and 33 minutes. 

Talking about the film, Salman earlier said, "The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished."

He added, "The heroism (of Tiger) is in him taking the challenge head on and not back down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character, Tiger, will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country.

Last month, the makers of Tiger 3 unveiled its trailer. The upcoming action thriller shows Salman trying to save his family and the country from the ruthless antagonist Emraan Hashmi. The film will release on the big screen in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

