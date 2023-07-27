THIS Is Why Bengali Superstar Abir Chatterjee Was Comfortable Doing Love Making Scenes With Ritabhari Chakraborty in Fatafati

Abir Chatterjee | Pic: Instagram/itsmeabirchatterjee

Abir Chatterjee won hearts for his sensitive portrayal as Ritabhari Chakraborty’s husband Bachaspati Bhaduri in Fatafati. After creating waves on the big screen, the film is all set to be released on Sony LIV on August 4. The Free Press Journal caught up with the Bengali superstar for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Fatafati will soon be released digitally. How does it feel?

The film did phenomenally well since its release in theatres. I am glad that the film is being released on OTT now. Earlier, there were paid and pirated versions of it. We realise that people should watch this film for a message.

What made you say yes to a female-oriented story despite knowing Ritabhari was playing the poster girl?

This is one of the most common things that people say. Now let’s say, if people are showing their love, then I have done full justice to my role (laughs). I also feel that when I was offered the film, I put myself as the audience’s side for a bit too. If the audience will find it exciting, they can be hooked as the first few minutes are very crucial and important. It’s a very emotional and entertaining film.

The film has a very special message especially with regards to body shaming. Your thoughts?

The film also breaks several stereotypes, such as fat people are ugly ones, other one is that a woman who is raped isn’t allow to work at all, marriage and livelihood will finish once women are pregnant and so on. Ritabhari and I have known each other for quite a long time. I am very proud of this film. It teaches you to love yourself.

Tell us something about your character.

It’s more of a family story of a husband and wife. I play the husband, who loves his wife out of love and not as an obligation. He is not a noble guy but he is a normal guy. The wife’s journey is also my journey in the film. It is all interlinked. The husband is the wife’s support system.

How was it to shoot intimate and romantic scenes with Ritabhari?

I have known Ritabhari from the days when she did her first ever television show. Also, since we had done a few ads together, we are aware of each other’s vibe. They aren’t lovers before marriage, they are married in the film and hence they have surpassed the phase of mental and emotional awareness about each other. The beauty of the characters is that the wife still asks to switch off the lights before getting intimate.

You did a small role in Kahaani (2012) and then did Avrodh: The Siege Within 2 (2022). Are you choosy with Hindi projects or are you busy back in Kolkata?

More than busy, I am choosy to be honest. I was offered Avrodh 2 during the lockdown, so dates weren’t an issue. As an artiste, I came out of my comfort zone while shooting with an absolutely new crew. It was challenging for me to break my comfort zone. I have a respectful body of work in Bengali cinema but still I am a debutant in the Hindi industry.