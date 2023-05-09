THIS is what 'Virupaksha' actress Samyuktha Menon has to say about working in a male-dominated industry

Pic: Instagram/Samyuktha Menon

Samyuktha Menon, who had a brilliant run at the box office with films like Sir alongside Dhanush and Bimbisara with Jr. NTR in the past, is on cloud nine again. The actress’s latest movie Virupaksha, a horror film with Sai Dharam Tej, is creating history in Telugu. A week after its release, Samyukta came to promote her film as it is dubbed and released in Hindi too. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for a quick chat.

Sharing her excitement about the film’s success, she shares, “I am happy because this was one of the films where I enjoyed the process of making it. It wasn’t any other film that’s been added to your filmography. When I heard the script, I felt the screenplay was brilliant. Since the film is a horror, it had to look a certain way. The technicians have given a spectacular vision.”

When asked how it feels to bag a role in an industry which is considered to be male-dominated, she tells, “Most of the films here are concentrated on male actors but it feels great to be a part of a film like this where I have an equal role. There was a time when films like Chandni, Lamhe, and Silsila were made and those were female-centric films. But after that women were given less meaty roles. However, things are changing for good and I could see this as a progressive move.”

“Coming from the Malayalam industry, I feel women here are more vocal about things. They are ruling here. I thank the team of Virupaksha for creating something like this and considering me for a meaty role. The makers could have opted for a known and established Telugu actress but they entrusted me,” she adds.

Sharing further on how SS Rajamouli’s RRR has uplifted her morale, she reveals, “It is such a proud moment for all of us. I strongly believe that the Telugu industry is crazy about films. They are always trying to push boundaries for their audiences and I am sure RRR is just a beginning.”

Virupaksha is helmed by Karthik Varma Dandu.

