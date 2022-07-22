THIS is what shocked Dhanush while filming The Gray Man

Pic: AFP

South superstar Dhanush’s Hollywood debut, The Gray Man, has begun streaming on Netflix on July 22. Directed by the Russo brothers (Anthony and Joe) the film is a spy thriller. The Free Press Journal was present at the film’s Mumbai press conference. Excerpts:

What sold you to do this film?

It’s the name. The brand Russo and the character that they described. I had to use this opportunity which was gifted to me.

Did you find any similarities with your role in this film to any characters you’ve played in the past?

No, definitely not. This was one of the many things that really excited me. I have never done a role like this before. The stunt training the character required was absolutely justified to play one of the top assassins in the world. It was a new territory to explore.

Your sons Yatra Raja and Linga Raja accompanied you to the film’s LA premiere. Tell us about that experience.

They loved the film and were very excited. They were very cool and chilled out. This surprised me simply because I was very nervous. My kids meant my world being by my side. This was my first in terms of Hollywood. I may be comfortable in front of the cameras but uncomfortable doing other things. Both my kids loved being there.

A dialogue in the film addresses your character Avik San as a ‘Sexy Tamil friend’. Your comment?

It’s not absolutely fine, and there is nothing wrong with it. The more details it gets, the better. Trying to add a little more flavour. I don’t think there is any harm in saying a Tamil guy from India. I would appreciate it if they would collectively call Indian actors rather than using South and North actors. The world has shrunk, and the lines are fading. This is the time to come together if we function together for Indian audiences, not just regional films. Every film is for everybody. Talents are easily seen because of the invention of digital platforms. It doesn’t make sense to mention me or anybody as South Indian or North Indian. We are all Indian actors.

How was it to shoot for the much talked about action scenes?

Filming high-octane action pieces for The Gray Man was indeed a challenging experience. These action stunts were innovative. We had to go back to the basics to be able to give our best. I was shocked when I saw Ana de Armas kick high in the air on the first day of the shooting.