THIS is what Bhavvana Rao has to say about her Dharavi Bank co-star Suniel Shetty

Bhavvana Rao | Pic: Instagram/bhavanaa_raao_actor

Bhavvana Rao, who is a huge star in the Kannada film industry, recently made her Hindi acting debut in the web series Dharavi Bank. In the show, which premiered digitally on November 19, she plays Suniel Shetty’s daughter. It is directed by Samit Kakkad.

Talking about how she bagged Dharavi Bank, Bhavvana shares, “During the second lockdown, a casting director sent me the script and briefed me about the role along with the story and asked me to send the screen test. I sent it and the team liked my screen test. Later, I had a look test and then everything fell into place.”

When asked further about the differences between Kannada and Hindi industries, she reveals, “Except for the timings, there is not much of a difference. In Kannada films, we start early and wrap up by evening unless it’s a night shift but in Hindi, we start a little late and wrap up late. That took a while for me to adjust. I feel every director or a production house has their own style of working and being an actor, I need to get accustomed to everyone’s working style.”

Opening up about her co-star Suniel, Bhavvana gushes, “My first shot was with Suniel Shetty sir. He is so charming and handsome. I remember talking to him about Mangalore, he asked me if I speak Tulu. His son’s film (Tadap) had just released and like a protective father he was checking out all the reviews. After the shot, he shook my hand and appreciated me, so it was a good start.”

Vivek Oberoi, who is co-headlining the series along with Suniel, plays a tough cop. “With Vivek, I didn’t have any scenes but I hope to work with him very soon. I loved him in Company, Saathiya and Inside Edge,” she adds.

On a parting note, Bhavvana reveals that shooting for the show was a wonderful experience. “Everyday was different with different experiences and memories. I played pranks on my staff on the last day of shooting and everybody fell for it, which was fun. The whole Thalaivan family would eat together, sometimes talk a lot, which was so beautiful because we are all from different places and cultures but we really felt like a family,” she signs off.

Dharavi Bank is currently streaming on MX Player.