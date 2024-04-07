 This Is Manoj Bajpayee's Method To Unwind After Playing Heavy Characters
Manoj Bajpayee, in a recent interview revealed how does he unwind after associating himself with characters with a criminal background.

Aanchal Choudhary Updated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
Manoj Bajpayee, a veteran in the world of cinema, is set to make a comeback with Zee 5's upcoming show 'Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout 2.' As he promotes the film, in a recent interview with India Forums, Bajpayee shared insights into how he unwinds after portraying certain roles.

When asked about his post-role relaxation routine, particularly after tackling heavy characters associated with crime, Bajpayee explained, "It is a part and parcel of every actor's life. Sometimes, you essay the role of a criminal, sometimes a cop, sometimes someone who works with Intelligence, sometimes a rich man from Gulmohar. It becomes a process. You finish one thing and you are onto the next. The process of the next one takes care of it. The other character is equally demanding, sometimes the director is also as demanding as 'Aban' (chuckles). The directors are not giving that much of a leverage where you'd relax and want to take a trip down to Dubai (chuckles)."

Bajpayee's film 'Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout 2' also stars Prachi Desai and is set to stream from April 16th on Zee 5. Additionally, Bajpayee recently announced the third season of his beloved series 'The Family Man,' revealing that shooting will commence in the next 20 days.

