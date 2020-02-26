'This is Fascism': John Cusack, Javed Akhtar, Richa Chadha and others condemn Delhi violence

It has been more than two and a half months since the against the anti-CAA protests began in the capital of the country. However, amidst Trump's visit to the country, violence has increased in Delhi, owing to the massive stone-pelting incidents that shook the city over the weekend.
Time and again, celebrities have taken to social media sites to express their opinions regarding the matter; whether it was stating their displeasure with relation to the act, condemning the police for their actions, lauding the students protesters, or backing the act as a whole.
Recently, Hollywood actor John Cusack, tweeted, 'This is fascism - while trump modi declare they themselves the state - Delhi burns Savage crackdown widens - no achievable goal except humiliation and terror.'
This tweet was in relation with a man being dragged by an alleged Hindu mob amidst the Delhi violence on 25th February. This is not the first time the '2012' actor has tweeted on the matter.
On 24th February, in light of the increased protests in North East Delhi, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, 'इतना तो आज साफ है कि PRO-CAA का मतलब Anti-Muslim है बस और कुछ नहीं.' This means, one thing is clear that Pro-CAA means 'anti-Muslim.
Not only Anurag Kashyap, other Bollywood names also expressed their concern and shock over the recent deaths, lynching, mob violence and the current horrifying state of the capital.
Actress Raveen Tandon replied to Richa Chadha's recent tweet. Her reply read, 'Overworked and one dead too. Folks . If we could be kind enough also to offer some condolences to the bereaved. They don’t have cushy lives and are stuck in a thankless job. Constantly under pressure. A few bad apples can spoil the cart.'
While actress Gauhar Khan indirectly slammed the generic viewpoint of people towards a community in particular, bringing to light that the attackers do also hail from non-Muslim ones, Swara Bhaskar appealed to the Aam Aadmi Party to act urgently.
Even in the past, B-town celebs like Parineeti Chopra, Ritesh Deshmukh ansd Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter and criticised the treatment meted out to young students who were protesting against the act.
Currently, the death toll in Delhi has risen to 17, as the police is finding it difficult to keep a check on rioters and the violence in general. Tension has smouldered in localities of Delhi; including Chand Bagh, Kardampuri, and Bhajanpura.
