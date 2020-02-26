'This is Fascism': John Cusack, Javed Akhtar, Richa Chadha and others condemn Delhi violence

It has been more than two and a half months since the against the anti-CAA protests began in the capital of the country. However, amidst Trump's visit to the country, violence has increased in Delhi, owing to the massive stone-pelting incidents that shook the city over the weekend.

Time and again, celebrities have taken to social media sites to express their opinions regarding the matter; whether it was stating their displeasure with relation to the act, condemning the police for their actions, lauding the students protesters, or backing the act as a whole.

Recently, Hollywood actor John Cusack, tweeted, 'This is fascism - while trump modi declare they themselves the state - Delhi burns Savage crackdown widens - no achievable goal except humiliation and terror.'

This tweet was in relation with a man being dragged by an alleged Hindu mob amidst the Delhi violence on 25th February. This is not the first time the '2012' actor has tweeted on the matter.