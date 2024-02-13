Thieves Return Tamil Director Manikandan's National Award Medals With Apology Note Days After Robbing His Madurai House

In a bizarre incident, a group of robbers returned the National Award medals that they had stolen from Tamil director Manikandan's Madurai residence, and they also sent him an apology note. The theft took place at Manikandan's Usilampatti residence in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, a few days ago, but when they realised that they had also stolen his National Award medal along with other valuables, they decided to return it.

Manikandan resides with his family members in Chennai, while his pet dog stays at his Usilampatti house, where the dog is fed by the filmmaker's friends.

Recently, when the friends visited the house to feed the dog, they realised that the doors of the house had been tampered with. They then noticed that several valuables were stolen from the house.

A case was then filed with the Usilampatti Police and the complaint noted that Rs 1 lakh cash, 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery, and other items were missing.

While the cops were investigating the matter, they found a polythene bag hanging from the compound wall of the house, with Manikandan's National Award medals and an apology note inside it. "Sir, please forgive us, we are returning your hardwork's pay," the note read.

A photo of the note is now going viral on the internet with netizens discussing the bizarre nature of the theft.

Meanwhile, the cash and jewellery are still missing and the cops are on a hunt for the robbers.

Manikandan marked his directorial debut with Kaaka Muttai, which received the National Award for Best Children's Film. His last film, Kadaisi Vivasayi also won the National Award for the Best Feature Film.

At present, he is working with Vijay Sethupathi for his next OTT project. Details of the project have been kept under the wraps as of yet.