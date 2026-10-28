‘They Profit From Controversy’: Bigg Boss 18 Fame Shehzaada Dhami Takes Dig At Reality Shows Amid ScoutOp And Love Gill Row |

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shehzaada Dhami recently took to social media to seemingly take a dig at Bigg Boss 20. He claimed reality shows shape contestants' images and influence audience perceptions. He claimed that such shows create narratives to boost TRPs, often at the cost of contestants' reputations, with controversies becoming a source of entertainment and profit.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram Stories, Shehzaada wrote, “Never let a reality show become the reason people misunderstand your reality.” He went on to allege that reality shows “manipulate your image, twist your action, and create a narrative that serves their TRPs.” The actor also suggested that contestants are not always given a fair chance to express themselves or defend their actions.

Although Shehzaada did not name any particular show, his remarks appeared to hint at Bigg Boss 20, especially amid the ongoing controversy involving ScoutOp and Love Gill. He further wrote, “They'll decide what the audience sees, what they believe, and who they hate,” before questioning, “And for what? A few extra TRPs.”

The actor also issued a cautionary message to those considering participating in reality shows, highlighting how editing can influence the audience's perception of a contestant's character. He wrote, “Remember, you might be entering a reality show, but you're playing a game where they control the narrative, the edits, and sometimes even the perception of your character.”

Naam Shehzaada kaam Overacting or drama https://t.co/xdMjN6HXYV — Bigg Boss 20 Live Fan (@Biggboss20_live) October 12, 2024

Warning aspiring contestants about the potential consequences, Shehzaada claimed that while participants risk their reputations, the shows profit from the controversy. Urging people to remain cautious, he stressed the importance of not allowing anyone to turn their “identity into entertainment” or “sell a false version of your reality.”

Shehzaada rose to fame as Armaan Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 18. Shehzaad had a controversial exit from the reality show, following his involvement in heated arguments with Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal. He also faced backlash for a remark about Chum Darang's Arunachal Pradesh heritage, which sparked criticism from viewers. The actor was evicted after spending nearly a month in the house.