Bigg Boss 20 Grand Finale To Take Place In December? Salman Khan Hosted Show Reportedly Locks Date

Bigg Boss 20 Grand Finale To Take Place On December 20? Salman Khan Hosted Show Reportedly Locks Date |

Bigg Boss 20 is reportedly set to conclude in December, with the Salman Khan hosted reality show entering a crucial phase of the competition. As contestants continue their fight for the trophy, speculation surrounding the season’s grand finale date has gained momentum following recent hints about the show’s timeline.

Bigg Boss 20 Finale Release Date

According to a report by Telly Express, the Bigg Boss 20 grand finale is expected to take place on December 20, 2026. The speculation follows Rohit Shetty’s recent appearance as guest host, during which he reportedly indicated that the contestants had crossed the halfway mark, with around eight weeks remaining before the winner is announced. However, the makers have yet to officially confirm the finale date.

Bigg Boss 20: Who Are The Remaining Contestants?

The 12 contestants reportedly still competing on Bigg Boss 20 are Amrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Manish Goel, Qazi Touqeer, ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), Uditi Singh, Yung DSA and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar). Mahhi Vij is currently the house captain, while Manish Goel remains the only wildcard entrant still in the competition after Nakul Dhull’s exit.

Bigg Boss 20 Eliminated Contestants

The journey on Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed several evictions since the season premiered. Rhiya Ahir was eliminated on the premiere night before entering the house after losing the audience vote to Love Gill. Rohed Khan became the first contestant to be evicted, followed by Isha Rikhi in Week 3 and Rhiti Tiwari in Week 4. Nakul Dhull was later removed by the makers following a physical altercation with Gullu, while Aman Gandhi exited during the Week 6 Weekend Ka Vaar. Most recently, Olympic medallist Mary Kom was eliminated in Week 7. With these exits, 12 contestants reportedly remain in the race for the trophy as the competition progresses towards its anticipated December finale.