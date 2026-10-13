Salman Khan Wants To Become A Father? Actor Reportedly Admits He Misses Having Children Of His Own On Koffee With Karan 9 |

Salman Khan, 60,has been making headlines following reports that he will appear on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The Bollywood superstar is reportedly set to open up about missing having children of his own, with reports suggesting he wants to become a father someday.

During their conversation on Koffee With Karan 9, host Karan Johar reportedly asked Salman whether he missed having a child of his own, as per Variety India. Salman is said to have answered in the affirmative, acknowledging that he would like to have a child of his own someday. The conversation reportedly also touched upon the importance of family for emotional support and companionship.

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For those unversed, Salman has long been linked to Romanian singer and actress Iulia Vantur, with dating rumours gaining momentum in 2015 after the two were spotted together in Mumbai. The speculation intensified following their appearances at family gatherings and public events, including Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s wedding in November 2014.

The promo for the first episode of Koffee With Karan 9 starts with Salman joking, "After Koffee With Karan it will be Coffee With Salman." As both laughed on this, Karan asked Salman, “Are you still a virgin?” To this, the actor responds, “Control yaar brother, control.” The two are also seen engaging in some light-hearted banter about Karan hosting the previous season of the show, with Salman telling him, “Tussi na jao.”

Karan also observes that Salman has become much calmer and more composed than he used to be. Responding to the remark, the actor says, “All the advises that I have given, there has come a time to follow my own advice.” Salman also reportedly discusses his views on paparazzi culture during the conversation.

Koffee With Karan 9 Release Date & Time

Koffee With Karan Season 9 is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, on JioHotstar. The first episode is scheduled to stream at 7 pm IST, with Salman Khan joining host Karan Johar as the opening guest of the show's final season. Viewers can catch the episode on the JioHotstar The ninth season marks the end of the celebrity chat show's 22-year journey.