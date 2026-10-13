'Are You Still A Virgin?': Karan Johar Revisits Salman Khan's Iconic Confession In Koffee With Karan Season 9 Promo - VIDEO

Salman Khan Reacts As Karan Johar Asks 'Are You Still A Virgin?' | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Salman Khan is all set to return to the couch of Koffee With Karan Season 9, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The upcoming season will be the final season of the popular celebrity chat show. This will mark Salman’s third appearance on the show. He made his Koffee With Karan debut in Season 4 and later appeared on the show’s 100th episode in Season 5 alongside his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Salman Khan Reacts As Karan Johar Asks 'Are You Still A Virgin?'

Ahead of the premiere of the first episode on Wednesday, Karan shared a promo featuring Salman, offering fans a sneak peek into their entertaining conversation. In the video, Karan asks Salman, "Are you still a virgin?," revisiting the actor's iconic response from his debut appearance on the show, when he claimed that he was a virgin and had saved himself for his future.

Reacting to the question, Salman says, "Control yaar, brother," leaving Karan in splits.

Check out the video:

In another moment from the promo, Salman questions whether Karan is tricking guests by inviting them to the show while claiming that it is his last season. Karan responds, "I promise you, I am not coming back."

Salman then says, "Tussi na jao," referencing the iconic dialogue from Karan’s 1998 directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, with Salman making a special appearance.