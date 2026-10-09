Salman Khan Launches YouTube Channel With Alphabet-Themed Teaser, Says 'A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega' - VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan launched his official YouTube channel, giving fans another way to connect with him beyond films and television. The actor announced the news on Friday (October 9) with a video in which he recites the alphabet, teasing that his channel will have something for everyone.

Sharing the announcement on his Instagram story, Salman wrote, "Shuru se shuru karte hain... Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega."

The announcement has sparked excitement among his followers, who are now waiting to see what kind of content the actor will share. The channel is expected to offer glimpses into his personal and professional life, including behind-the-scenes moments and previously unseen content.

Salman’s official channel had already crossed around 14K subscribers within an hour of its announcement. Its bio currently reads, "Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian. This is my official channel."

The profile also features 10 shorts, with the initial uploads offering fans a taste of the lighter side of the superstar.

With his YouTube debut, Salman joins several Bollywood celebrities who use the platform to connect with audiences outside their film projects. Alia Bhatt, Archana Puran Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Farah Khan are among the stars who have shared personal videos, travel diaries, fitness routines and behind-the-scenes content on YouTube.

Several South Indian stars, including Allu Arjun and Mohanlal, also have official channels. Television personalities such as Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Jannat Zubair and Anushka Sen have built audiences by sharing lifestyle content, vlogs and everyday moments.

Salman Khan’s Work Front

On television, Salman is hosting Bigg Boss 20, marking his 15th season as the show’s host.

On the film front, he will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh. Its new release date is awaited following a delay.

Salman is also set to star in filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming project, SVC63, which has reportedly been titled Monster. The film features Nayanthara and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Eid 2027.