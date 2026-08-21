Koffee With Karan 9 Guest List: Samay Raina To Make Debut, Vijay Deverakona-Rashmika Mandanna & K3G Actresses To Appear

Karan Johar is reportedly gearing up to return with the ninth season of his popular and controversial celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. The upcoming season is expected to stream on JioHotstar, and a tentative guest list doing the rounds on social media has already sparked excitement among fans. The list was first posted by a user on Reddit.

If the reported line-up turns out to be accurate, Koffee With Karan 9 could feature several high-profile reunions, celebrity friendships and much-awaited appearances. From the cast of Dil Chahta Hai coming together to the leading ladies of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reuniting on the couch, the season promises plenty of nostalgia and entertainment.

Here is a look at the reported guest list:

Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh

Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh could bring their Punjabi charm and infectious energy to the Koffee With Karan couch. The two stars are reportedly set to share the screen on the show for the first time, making their episode one to watch out for.

Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan

One of the biggest highlights of the reported line-up is a reunion of Dil Chahta Hai stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. Director Farhan Akhtar is also expected to join them as the team reportedly comes together to celebrate 25 years of the film.

Samay Raina and Farah Khan

Comedian Samay Raina and filmmaker Farah Khan are another reported combination on the tentative list. The duo, who were earlier expected to appear on India's Got Latent Season 1, could bring a strong dose of humour and banter to the show.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are also reportedly part of the upcoming season. With reports suggesting that the two are dating, their appearance could give fans a glimpse into their off-screen equation and chemistry.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's actresses

Another major reunion could celebrate 25 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which completes the milestone in December 2026. Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaya Bachchan are reportedly set to appear together, bringing three of the film's most memorable female stars back to the Koffee With Karan couch.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn could also feature together on the show. The two veteran actors are set to be seen in Golmaal 5, and their reported appearance on Karan Johar's chat show could offer fans an entertaining conversation between the two stars.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly set to appear on the show together for the first time. Their episode could see them open up about their relationship, wedding and life as parents, including stories about their daughter, Saraayah.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon could reunite on the Koffee With Karan couch as well, according to the now-viral guest list. The actors, who share a friendly bond, are reportedly set to appear together and could offer fans another lively conversation.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are also among the most anticipated names on the reported list. With their relationship having long been a subject of public interest, an appearance together could give fans a chance to hear them discuss their personal journey and married life.

Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor

Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor, who are reportedly set to star alongside Tiger Shroff in Lag Jaa Gale, could also make their way to the Koffee With Karan couch. Their appearance would come ahead of the film's release and could offer fans a closer look at the new pairing.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

Close friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor may also make an appearance together. The episode is expected to explore their friendship, with the two reportedly sharing lesser-known stories and anecdotes from their years of knowing each other.

While the guest list remains tentative and has been circulated on social media, an official confirmation from Karan Johar or JioHotstar is awaited.