‘Salman Khan Ko Hua Kya Hai?’: Maxtern Takes Dig At Bigg Boss 20 Host Over Calling Out ScoutOP’s Sitting Posture During Weekend Ka Vaar - VIDEO | Instagram

Maxtern, who participated in The 50, took to social media to call out Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan for criticising esports player ScoutOP over the way he was sitting during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Maxtern defended ScoutOP, arguing that sitting cross-legged is common among people from villages. As Maxtern took a dig at the Bollywood superstar, his fellow The 50 contestant Bebika Dhurve reacted to the video in the comments section with laughing emojis.

In his video, Maxtern said, “Mereko nahi samajh aa raha Salman Khan ko hua kya hai.” He further added, “Scout normally palang pe aalthi palthi maar ke baitha tha, jaise main baithta hoon. Aise baithne pe aitraaz?”

Maxtern went on to point out that people from villages often sit in this position, even while defecating, suggesting that it is a familiar part of their everyday lives. Taking a dig at Salman, he said, “Aap thodi na samjhoge. Aap ameer ghar se ho na bhai, isiliye.”

Meanwhile, Bebika appeared to support Maxtern's remarks, responding to his video in the comment section with a string of laughing emojis.

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan called out ScoutOP over his sitting posture, questioning whether he would behave the same way in a public place. The host addressed the issue after a reel showing Scout placing his foot on the headrest of the seat where Qazi Touqeer was sitting went viral. Salman later reprimanded Scout for sitting cross-legged while the other contestants sat with their legs down. Acknowledging that he, too, came from a small town and understood that people often sat this way, Salman emphasised that there was a certain etiquette to be followed when sitting in public.

The new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 release every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.