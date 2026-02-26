'Uski Hawabazi Nikal Jati: 'The 50's Maxtern Breaks Silence On Elvish Yadav Row, Calls Out Clout Chasing Claims-EXCLUSIVE

Maxtern exclusive |

Maxtern, also known as Sagar Thakur, openly spoke against Elvish Yadav inside The 50 house. But was it a case of "clout chasing"? Responding to this and more, Maxtern said in a candid conversation with Free Press Journal, "Elvish ka naam agar main clout chasing ke liye istemal karunga to mujhe pata hai aadhe se jyada fan gawar admi ke hain, to waise fans ko clout chase kar ke mera koi Fayda nahi hai."

He further clarified that his intention was to call out Elvish. However, he pointed out that when Elvish used his name on multiple shows, it became an issue. "Jo usne kiya maine bhi same kar diya," said Maxtern. He added that many people are unaware of the full context of the situation, especially his side of the story. He also maintained that he does not want to clout chase Elvish or his fans, as he believes they have "low IQ."

Addressing the controversy around the Rs. 1 lakh sent by Elvish, Maxtern stated, "1 Lakh mujhe fasane ke liye bheje the, kis liye bheje the, mujhe bhi nahi pata." He revealed that once matters were resolved, Lakshya asked for the Rs. 1 lakh back, which had been sent to him by Elvish. Maxtern further claimed, "Mai 1 Lakh me bikne wala to hun nahi," adding that content creators can easily earn that amount.

When asked whether things would have been different if Elvish had been a contestant on The 50, Maxtern responded, "Actually uski hawabazi nikal jati." He further stated that Elvish appeared as a dominant personality in Bigg Boss OTT because there was no one who could stand up to him.

Speaking about his physical altercation with Archit Kaushik, Maxtern revealed that while Archit hit him, he also retaliated. "Archit nikal ke ye to bata kitna ganda pita hai tu," said Maxtern. He claimed that the footage allegedly showing him beating Archit was cut from The 50. When asked why Colors TV or the makers of The 50 did not take action against him, Maxtern said, "Jo pehle shuru karta hai generally usi pe action liya jata hai, jitna mujhe samjh aaya."

Maxtern also mentioned that he felt bad for Archit during the show and admitted that Archit is not a bad person. However, he added that Archit’s entire personality revolved around Elvish, which he believes is why Archit could not last long on the show.

When asked about the winner of The 50, Maxtern said he was not present during the second half of the finale shoot and therefore does not know who won. However, when asked who was the most deserving contestant among Prince Narula, Mr. Faisu, and Shiv Thakare, Maxtern stated that Mr. Faisu was the most deserving of them all.