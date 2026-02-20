 'Stop Turning Normal Moments Into Fake Exclusives: Nikki Tamboli's Team Debunks Rumour Of Massive Fight With Shiv Thakare On The 50
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Stop Turning Normal Moments Into Fake Exclusives: Nikki Tamboli's Team Debunks Rumour Of Massive Fight With Shiv Thakare On The 50

'Stop Turning Normal Moments Into Fake Exclusives: Nikki Tamboli's Team Debunks Rumour Of Massive Fight With Shiv Thakare On The 50

Nikki Tamboli's team has denied reports of a massive fight with Shiv Thakare, clarifying that the shoot of The 50 was never halted. She further called such claims to be "desperation" for clicks.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Nikki Tamboli debunks rumours of fight with shiv thakare |

Nikki Tamboli's team posted on her official social media page a statement denying the rumors of a "massive fight" between her and Shiv Thakare on The 50. There were previous reports that the shoot for The 50 had been halted because of a fight between the two contestants. However, an official statement was released by her group denying the rumors, saying, "There was NO massive fight between Nikki Tamboli and Shiv Thakare."

They also denied that the shoot for The 50 had been halted. They said, "Stop turning normal moments into fake 'exclusive updates' just to chase engagement (sic)." They were reacting to the reports that were being made about the show. They called out the reporting, saying it was "desperation" to put two names into a fake story for the sake of clicks.

The statement ended with the words, "Because these narratives don't create hype... they destroy credibility."

Recently, Nikki became emotional on The 50 after sacrificing her makeup during a task. In the first round, The Lion challenged her to bring 1 kg of a contestant’s personal belongings within 15 minutes. She successfully completed the task, adding Rs. 20,000 to the prize pot. In the second round, she was asked to bring 2 kg of personal belongings, prompting contestants to hide their items.

FPJ Shorts
'Stop Turning Normal Moments Into Fake Exclusives: Nikki Tamboli's Team Debunks Rumour Of Massive Fight With Shiv Thakare On The 50
'Stop Turning Normal Moments Into Fake Exclusives: Nikki Tamboli's Team Debunks Rumour Of Massive Fight With Shiv Thakare On The 50
ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Group 1 Analysis: India, South Africa, West Indies & Zimbabwe Ready For High-Stakes Battles
ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Group 1 Analysis: India, South Africa, West Indies & Zimbabwe Ready For High-Stakes Battles
Vivo V70 vs Google Pixel 10a vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Vivo V70 vs Google Pixel 10a vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Bhiwandi Mayor Election: Major Political Twist As Congress Backs BJP Rebel, Secular Front Realigns
Bhiwandi Mayor Election: Major Political Twist As Congress Backs BJP Rebel, Secular Front Realigns
Read Also
The 50 Winner: Not Rajat Dalal, But Shiv Thakare Wins The Reality Show? Here's What We Know
article-image

During the third round, she was tasked with bringing 3 kg of personal belongings. With no other option left, Nikki chose to sacrifice her own makeup, ultimately contributing a total of Rs. 1 lakh to the money pot. Following her sacrifice, her boyfriend Arbaz Patel told fellow contestants, "Uska moisturiser he Rs 75,000 ka hai, aur joh serum hai woh Rs 50,000." After completing the task, Nikki broke down in front of Arbaz.

The 50 new episodes air every day at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.

Follow us on