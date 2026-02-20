The 50 Winner: Not Rajat Dalal, But Shiv Thakare Wins The Reality Show? Here's What We Know

The 50 Winner | Instagram

The 50 introduced the Indian audience to a new format of the reality show. 50 contestants, staying in the same mansion, and performing tasks. Though it was mainly a task-based show, it did remind the audience of Bigg Boss because of the fights and arguments between the contestants. In fact, many ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Rajat Dalal, Shiv Thakare, KhanZaadi, Chahat Pandey, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Archana Gautam, Nikki Tamboli, and others, were a part of The 50.

Now, the show is coming to an end soon, and reportedly, the Grand Finale was shot on Thursday. Many social media handles, that share updates about the reality shows have posted that the winner of The 50 season 1 is none other than Shiv Thakare. Check out the post below...

🚨 BREAKING! Shiv Thakare becomes the WINNER of India's biggest reality show #The50



Congratulations!! 🎊 — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 19, 2026

Many people thought that Rajat Dalal will win the show, but now, according to reports, Shiv is the winner.

Netizens React To Reports Of Shiv Thakare Winning The 50

While of course Shiv's fans are super happy that he won the show, some netizens are upset and they feel it was already decided that he will be winning The 50. A netizen tweeted, "Shiv Thakare won The 50 Show on Shiv Jayanti. This is absolutely a coincidence (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Khairati winner no contribution in the show,just Because he is from mumbai and had good relations with makers so he is the winner (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Waited 4 years for this, And the dream came true. 4 saal puraani zakhm finally mit gyi Destiny is written ✍🏼 #ShivThakare SHIV FOR THE WIN (sic)."

Check out the tweets below...

Shiv Thakare is known for participating in multiple reality shows. He is winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. He had also participated in Bigg Boss 16, and was the 1st runner up. Shiv has also been a part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.