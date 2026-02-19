'Mai Disappointed Hui': Khanzaadi Calls Out The 50 Makers For 'Unfair' Edits After Eviction

Khanzaadi Calls Out The 50 Makers |

Khanzaadi has been evicted from The 50. While many viewers cheered her exit, calling her a "loud" contestant, she has now reacted to the way she was portrayed on the show. Questioning the edit she received, Khanzaadi said, "Mai disappointed hui." She also called out Chahat Pandey for allegedly making comments about her family and going below the belt. Claiming that only her negative side was shown, Khanzaadi added that there should have been a clause in the contract ensuring that both sides of her personality were aired.

"Mera reaction jo hai, wo mere khayal se bhot jyada dikhaya gaya," said Khanzaadi in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. She further claimed that Chahat's "below the belt" remarks were not shown in The 50. According to Khanzaadi, if those remarks were not aired, then her reaction to them should not have been shown either. "Agar nahi dikhani thi to mera reaction dikhane ka bhi yaha nahi banta tha," added the rapper.

She also stated that viewers’ reactions were not entirely wrong, as they reportedly did not get to see the full context of the situation. Addressing Chahat, she said, "These people, jinko tameez hi nahi hai, jo criminals reh chuke hain, jail ja chuke hain..." and added that certain words and Hindi slang were used whose meanings she herself did not fully understand but was allegedly very derogatory.

Calling out the makers once again, Khanzaadi alleged that only selective portions of her scenes were included in the show and described it as "unfair." She further claimed that the makers did not show her apologising to Nehal. "Achi cheezein nahi dikhate hain, yaha pe sirf ladai cheekhna chilana hi dikhana hai," she said.

Khanzaadi also stated that if she participates in a reality show in the future, she will ensure that her contract clearly mentions that both sides of any situation must be shown. She added that if such editing continues, she may reconsider doing similar shows.

Taking to Instagram, Khanzaadi urged her fans to watch her interviews, saying she has put her side of the story out in the public so people can understand both perspectives. In her post, she wrote, "I truly don't want to stay in negativity I just did what I had to do and now I want to move forward."