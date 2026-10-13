‘Wo Pee Ke Phone Jarur Karta Hai’: Mahhi Vij On Drunk Calls From Exes, Bigg Boss 20 Star Opens Up About Being Cheated On In Relationships

‘Wo Pee Ke Phone Jarur Karta Hai’: Mahhi Vij On Drunk Calls From Exes, Says They Still Miss Her After Separation From Jay Bhanushali | Jio Hotstar/Instagram

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Mahhi Vij opened up about her past relationships, revealing that several of her exes still call her after getting drunk and confess that they miss her. During a candid conversation with fellow contestants Kanika Mann and Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, the actress also claimed that several of her former partners had cheated on her and were eventually caught.

While talking to Kanika and Gullu, Mahhi said, “Mere jitney ex hain na, sab mujhe bada yaad karte hain abhi bhi.” She further added, “Jo peeta hai, wo pee ke phone jarur karta hai mujhe.” The actress went on to reveal that her exes often tell her, “Miss bhot karte hain tereko. Tere jaisi nahi mili.”

Reacting to her revelation, Mahhi remarked, “Tabhi bol rahi thi sudhar ja.” Gullu then asked her who usually initiated the break-ups, whether it was her or her exes. In response, Mahhi claimed that she had been cheated on by several of her former partners. She said, “Mereko cheat bhot kiye hain ladkon ne. Aur pakde bhi jate the, kyunki main toh bhai Crime Branch bhi peeche hai usme.” However, Mahhi did not reveal the identities of her former partners during the conversation.

Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot on November 11, 2011, in an intimate ceremony that they initially kept secret from the public. The couple, who began dating in 2009, went on to build a family together. In 2017, they took responsibility for their foster children, Khushi and Rajveer, and welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019. After months of speculation about trouble in their marriage, the actors officially announced their separation on January 4, 2026, after 14 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they clarified that there was no villain in their story and said they remained committed to co-parenting their children with mutual respect. While rumours about their relationship had circulated for months, the couple did not publicly disclose a specific reason for their separation.