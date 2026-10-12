‘Girlfriends Toh Rahi Hongi’: Aamrapali Dubey On Dinesh Lal Yadav AKA Nirahua’s Alleged Affairs, Makes Candid Confession On Bigg Boss 20 |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Aamrapali Dubey discussed the long-standing rumours about her relationship with Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. During a conversation with Mahhi Vij, the actress was indirectly asked about the speculation surrounding Nirahua’s personal life. While Aamrapali did not make any specific allegations, her casual remark, “Girlfriends toh rahi hi hongi,” caught attention.

Did Aamrapali Dubey Reveal Nirahua Had Affairs?

The conversation began when Mahhi asked Aamrapali, “Boyfriend nahi hai?” Aamrapali replied that she had been single for years. Mahhi then teased her, saying, “Ab toh patle hoke ja rahe ho, ab toh ban hi jayega.” Responding to the remark, Aamrapali said, “Motape se boyfriend nahi hai aisa nahi hai. There are many people who like motapa.”

What's #MahhiVij trying to do with #AamrapaliDubey and she has accepted too that she wants to raise the topic Of Dineshlal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali. Then she will cry they are fighting on food or passing comments on me #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/3BeMrSWBHm — BiggBossMedia1 (@BiggBossMedia1) October 12, 2026

Mahhi then asked whether there were no single men in the Bhojpuri film industry. Aamrapali mentioned Pawan Singh, adding that he was going through a divorce. She also remarked that the two of them did not get along well.

During the conversation, Mahhi recalled seeing Aamrapali with Nirahua and his children in Bandra. The discussion then turned to Nirahua’s marriage. Aamrapali explained, “She is a housewife. Arranged marriage. Wo actor bane usse pehle hi unki shaadi ho gayi thi.”

Mahhi went on to ask whether Nirahua had married only once and whether he had ever had a girlfriend. Aamrapali responded, “Girlfriends toh rahi hi hongi.” Mahhi later told her friends that she had wanted to bring up the subject with Aamrapali indirectly. Recalling the conversation, she said, “Mujhe ek point pe aana tha uske saath. Maine kaha, maine toh tumhare bahut charche sune hain Nirahua ke saath, indirect way mein bola...”

Rumours surrounding Aamrapali and Nirahua, have persisted for years, largely fuelled by their popular on-screen pairing and close off-screen bond. The two began working together in the 2014 Bhojpuri film Nirahua Hindustani and went on to star in several films, with their chemistry prompting speculation about a possible relationship. However, Aamrapali has repeatedly maintained that they share a close friendship. In June 2025, while appearing on her sister Aanchal Dubey’s YouTube show The Ad Show, she urged people to stop spreading marriage rumours, saying, “Stop torturing Nirahua ji. He is married and happy with his family. Stop talking about our marriage. We are very good friends, and I hope this relationship continues.”