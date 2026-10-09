‘No Matter What Shape Or Size…’: Aamrapali Dubey’s Sister Calls Out Mahhi Vij And Gullu Over ‘Body-Shaming’ Remarks In Bigg Boss 20 |

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aamrapali Dubey’s sister, Aanchal, has called out the alleged body-shaming remarks made about the actress on the reality show. She criticised Mahhi Vij and Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, questioning why a person’s body should become a subject of ridicule. Aanchal also highlighted that regardless of her shape or size, Amrapali has consistently been a successful name in the entertainment industry.

Questioning the contestants over their alleged remarks, Aanchal wrote, “Why is it so easy for Mahhi Vij and Gullu to body shame Aamrapali (my sister) and get away with it?” She further stressed that “body shaming is never okay”, adding that a person’s body should never be a “subject to ridicule”, especially when their body of work speaks for itself.

Aanchal went on to defend her sister’s achievements, stating, “No matter what shape or size Aamrapali has been, she has always been a hit in the industry, winning hearts with her talent and performances.” She urged the contestants to maintain dignity during disagreements and not treat body-shaming as an achievement.

Emphasising that an artist’s work matters more than personal remarks, Aanchal said, “Aamrapali's work speaks louder than any personal remarks ever could.” She concluded her post by expressing how proud she and her family are of Amrapali.

Aamrapali has faced several instances of alleged body-shaming on Bigg Boss 20. Earlier, she objected to her friend Luv Gill calling her “Tuntun aunty”. During a recent clash, Gullu was heard commenting, “Do minute chalre hi thak jaati hai,” taking a dig at her stamina.

Notably, host Salman Khan had also addressed the issue of body-shaming during a previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. He called out online trolls for targeting celebrities over their weight, looks and age, stressing that people should not be ridiculed for their appearance. His remarks had brought the issue of body-shaming into focus on the show, making the latest controversy involving Aamrapali Dubey another instance of the same concern.