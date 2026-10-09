Bigg Boss 20 Or Rise And Fall 2? Shreya Kalra’s Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Teases Wildcard Entry, Leaves Fans Guessing |

Rishabh Jaiswal has sparked speculation among fans after sharing a new photo on social media, hinting at his entry into a reality show as a wild-card contestant. The actor posted a picture of himself holding a wild-card card, but stopped short of revealing the name of the show he would be entering, leaving fans guessing about his next move.

Sharing the photo, Rishabh wrote, "Ek wildcard pura game palat sakta hai! It’s time to shake things up." His girlfriend, Shreya Kalra, reacted to the post with an encouraging message, commenting, "Baby you’re the best i know you’ll bring that trophy home."

With both Bigg Boss 20 and Rise And Fall 2 generating buzz among reality show fans, Rishabh's post has left netizens speculating about which show he could be joining. However, the actor has not confirmed the name of the reality show, keeping fans guessing about where his wild-card entry will take place.

Rishabh’s girlfriend, Shreya Kalra, recently emerged as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2, taking home the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs. 1 crore. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the reality show saw Shreya defeat fellow finalist Shivangi Joshi, who finished as the first runner-up. Throughout her journey on the show, Rishabh stood by her and cheered her on from outside the competition. Following her victory, he celebrated the milestone with her, even lifting her on his shoulders as she held the trophy. Now, with Rishabh teasing his own possible entry into a reality show as a wild-card contestant, fans are speculating whether he could follow in Shreya’s footsteps and bring home another trophy.

Who is Rishabh Jaiswal?

Rishabh Jaiswal is an Indian television actor, model, social media influencer and reality show contestant who rose to prominence through MTV's Splitsvilla 14 and Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. He later established himself in television fiction with popular shows such as Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Rishabh completed his schooling at Dalimss Sunbeam Sigra and pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree at Banaras Hindu University. Before venturing into television acting, he worked as a model and content creator.