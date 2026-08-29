'I Am NOT Going To Change': Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Shreya Kalra Kissing Controversy, Says 'She Needs To Grow Up'

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Actor Ram Kapoor has finally addressed Shreya Kalra's kissing controversy, after she accused him of crossing personal boundaries after he kissed her on the cheek. He said Shreya had already clarified to him that she did not intend anything inappropriate and that the situation had been taken out of context.

Ram Kapoor On Shreya Kalra Kiss Controversy

Speaking about the incident on Nayandeep Rakshit's podcast, Ram said, “She had many chats with me where she said that ‘listen I did not mean anything like that and you are totally okay’. I have always been the way I have. I am a very physical person and I've always been like that throughout my career. And I'm not going to change, I don't give a shi* about what gets taken out of context.”

Ram Kapoor Calls Controversies Nonsense'

The actor also dismissed the controversies surrounding him, saying he does not intend to let such discussions affect him. Ram pointed to his long career in the entertainment industry and said he was proud that he had never faced a complaint from any woman he had worked with.

“I’m very happy and proud of the fact that in 27 years of my career in this industry, not a single woman that I have worked with has ever had a complaint. So I don't care what people say, I'm gonna be what I'm gonna be,” he said.

Calling the controversies unnecessary, Ram added, “These little things that keep happening, these controversies where things are taken out of context, I'm not going to waste my time on them because life moves too fast. Like I said I've so much positivity in my life, I focus on that and these are just unnecessary nonsense and a waste of time.”

Ram Kapoor On His Equation With Shreya Kalra

Ram also opened up about his complicated equation with Shreya on the show and explained why the two often did not get along. While clarifying that he had nothing against her personally, he said he believed Shreya needed to work on controlling her temper and tone.

“I have nothing against Shreya, I think she's a lovely girl from a good family. But she is a kid who needs to grow up in terms of controlling her temper and learning how to cool down a bit,” Ram said.

Ram maintained that their disagreements were not personal and claimed Shreya had similar issues with other people on the show.