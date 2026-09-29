Aamrapali Dubey Addresses Dating Rumours With Nirahua: 'Poor Dinesh Ji Has Gone Crazy Telling Me To Get Married'

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey addressed the long-running speculation about her relationship with actor-politician and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. The actress opened up about their close friendship while speaking with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Luv Gill and explained why people often assume that the two are romantically involved.

Talking about her bond with Dinesh, Aamrapali said that their friendship is based on an understanding that does not always require words. She said, "When I came to the Bhojpuri industry, my best friend was Dinesh ji. Till today, if I have to say something to Dinesh ji, I will just look at him. He will know what I want to say and he will start laughing. So friends should be like this. No-filter friendship."

Aamrapali also reacted to the repeated rumours about the two dating each other. She revealed that Dinesh himself often encourages her to get married, despite people assuming that they are a couple.

Addressing the speculation, she said, "People think that Dinesh ji and I are dating. Poor Dinesh ji has gone crazy by confessing that I should marry someone in my life. What should I tell him? Actually, people think that marriage is so easy. They don't understand that we (girls) will have to leave everything which has been made for so many years. So boys find this word very easy - 'Get married.'"

Aamrapali And Nirahua’s On-Screen Partnership

Aamrapali and Nirahua have been among the most recognised pairs in Bhojpuri cinema since they first shared the screen in Nirahua Hindustani in 2014. The film marked Aamrapali's debut in Bhojpuri cinema. Before entering the industry, she had appeared in Hindi television shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maayka and Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

Following the success of Nirahua Hindustani, the duo worked together in several popular Bhojpuri films, including Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Raja Babu, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London and Sher Singh.