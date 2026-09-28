'They Should Be Put Behind Bars': Salman Khan Raises Concern Over AI Misuse On Bigg Boss 20, Demands Social Media Censorship - VIDEO

Salman Khan Demands Stricter Laws Over AI Videos | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan raised concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence and AI-generated videos during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Last week, he had lashed out at paparazzi, body-shamers and trolls, while this week, he addressed the growing misuse of AI, calling for stricter laws and greater regulation of content shared on social media.

The actor highlighted how AI can be used to manipulate voices and create misleading videos, expressing concern over the potential impact of such content on individuals.

Salman Khan Demands Stricter Laws Over AI Videos

Salman pointed out that a person’s AI-generated voice could be used to make them appear to say abusive or offensive things. “Kisi ne aapki AI voice leke dub karke kisi ko gaali bakk di,” he said, explaining that some people may share AI-generated videos without realising that the content is fake.

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#SalmanKhan :- "People misuse AI to create fake videos. People who spread hatred using fake AI videos should be behind bars. There should be censorship on social media and I'm going to take this up very seriously" #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/jVC7yQ8xKO — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 27, 2026

'Should Be Put Behind Bars'

He questioned the intentions of those who knowingly create such videos and said, “Those kinds of people should be put behind bars.”

The actor further stressed the need for legislation to address the misuse of AI. “There has to be a law that should be passed, there has to be a censorship on social media,” Salman said.