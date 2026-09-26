‘Best Weekend Ka Vaar In Years’: Bigg Boss 20 Host Salman Khan Wins Hearts As Netizens Hail His ‘OG’ Avatar

‘Best Weekend Ka Vaar In Years’: Bigg Boss 20 Host Salman Khan Wins As Netizens Hail His ‘OG’ Avatar |

It seems Bigg Boss 20 viewers were impressed by this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, with several fans calling it a return of the “OG Bigg Boss” format. Following Saturday, September 26, episode, many viewers took to social media to describe it as one of the best Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in recent years, while praising Salman Khan for addressing several issues inside the house.

During the episode, Salman called out Rhiti Tiwari over her use of abusive language towards Uditi Singh and questioned her claims of feeling unsafe around Qazi Touqeer. He also addressed the discussion around nepotism and Manoj Tiwari’s public image. Salman went on to praise Uditi for the way she responded to Rhiti after the argument and backed Qazi for taking a stand during the diss battle. At the same time, he questioned ScoutOp, Yung DSA and Aasif Khan for remaining silent during the situation.

Several viewers appeared particularly pleased with Salman’s approach during the episode. One user on X called it “the best WKV in the last 7 years,” while another wrote, “The WKV is not only best. But smooth. He didn't miss a single point. He said all of them. After a long long time a satisfactory WKV.”

Best #WeekendKaVaar I can remember in a long, long time. I can't believe every point was addressed even the ones I didn't think would be. Salman Khan is in form and connected to this season it clearly shows. #BB20 #BiggBoss20 — BiggBoss_LiveFeed (@BB15LiveFeed1) September 26, 2026

THIS WAS THE BEST WKV IN THE LAST 7 YEARS!!!!!



SALMAN KHAN BHAI YOU WERE MISSED #BiggBoss20 — M.U.R.I.A.M (@MundaneLifee) September 26, 2026

Another viewer praised Salman and wrote, “One of best WKV ever happened after 6 years. We have waited for OG BiggBoss to be back and OG host SalmanKhan to be back.”

The WKV is not only best

But Smooth. He didn't missed a single point. He said all of them 💅🏻



After a long long time a satisfactory WKV#BiggBoss20 #QaziTouqeer — Sachi 🔮 (@SachixAbhisha) September 26, 2026

One of best WKV ever happened after 6 years.We have waited for OG BiggBoss to be back and OG host SalmanKhan to be back



It feels so good to see SK watching episode and SK taking right stands



OG BIGGBOSS BACK!



please aisa hi raho @JioHotstar @HotstarReality #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/kBgqymGdyM — Doyel Guha 👸 (@guha1493) September 26, 2026

Sharing a similar reaction, another user wrote, “This is one of the best Weekend Ka Vaar in the history of Bigg Boss for me.” Praising Salman’s performance as the host, another viewer tweeted, “Salman Khan is killing it this season.”

This is one of the best Weekend Ka Vaar in the history of Bigg Boss for me🔥🔥



I will watch this again with ease now😭#QaziTouqeer #UditiSingh #BiggBoss20 #BB20 — ❥𝘼𝙧𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙣★ (@Arsalan_Boss211) September 26, 2026

One of the best WKVs, Salman Khan is killing it this season 😂🔥#BiggBoss20 #SalmanKhan — Bravestone (@bravestoneeeeee) September 26, 2026

The reactions suggest that a section of the audience particularly appreciated Salman’s direct approach during this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, with several viewers highlighting how thoroughly he addressed the controversies and conflicts inside the house.