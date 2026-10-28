YRKKH Star Navika Kotia Ends Engagement With Mazen Mody; Entrepreneur Dating Actress Ritika Badiani 6 Months Later

Navika Kotia’s ex-fiancé Mazen Mody dating actress Ritika Badiani | Instagram

Actress Navika Kotia, 26, best known for her role in the hit television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has also appeared in the film English Vinglish, where she played Sridevi's on-screen daughter.

Navika Kotia Ends Engagement With Mazen Mody

The actress got engaged to Pune-based businessman Mazen Mody in January 2026. However, their engagement was short-lived, as the couple parted ways in early July, despite having planned to tie the knot next year.

Navika's Ex-Fiancé Finds Love Again

Amid this, Navika’s ex-fiancé, Mazen Mody, has found love again with actress Ritika Badiani, 25, just months after his split from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star. The two are said to be dating and often share loved-up pictures with each other on social media, sparking speculation about their relationship.

Why Navika Kotia, Mazen Mody Parted Ways

Navika and Mazen were introduced through a mutual friend and had known each other for about a year before their families discussed marriage. It was an arranged marriage. However, they started facing issues and realised they were very different from each other. So they decided to end it.

A source told ETimes, "They had performed the gol dhana ceremony in January and were planning to tie the knot next year. However, they started facing issues and realised they were very different from each other. So they decided to part ways. There is no negativity surrounding the breakup and they have both moved on."

Navika has also deleted pictures from her engagement ceremony from social media.