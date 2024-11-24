 Pandya Store Fame Rohit Chandel & Rumoured Girlfriend Navika Kotia Part Ways: REPORTS
According to recent media reports, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Navika Kotia and Pandya Store fame Rohit Chandel have parted ways. While the reason behind the same is yet unknown, social media fandoms have been making various speculations.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
article-image

Rohit Chandel, who rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus’ Pandya Store was rumoured to be in a relationship with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Navika Kotia. While the couple never really confirmed their relationship with each other, rumour mills now suggest that the couple has parted ways.

article-image

According to a report in Gossips TV, Navika and Rohit have called it quits. The couple, who had earlier made several public appearances together have also stopped doing so from the past few months. Hence, reports about their alleged breakup have become increasingly stronger.

Social media users guess that this could have happened due to the actress facing severe trolling from Priyanshi Yadav, Rohit’s Pandya Store costar’s fandoms. While there is no confirmation on the same yet, fans of both the actors have been speculating the couple drifting apart from the past few months now.

On the work front, while Rohit gained immense fame with his stint in Pandya Store opposite Priyanshi Yadav, Navika Kotia has been a part of significant projects like English Vinglish, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, School Romance, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Beti..& a lot more.

