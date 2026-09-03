The Traitors Season 2 Winners: Krystle D'Souza & Rida Tharana Win ₹66 Lakh, Beat Shalini Passi & Sahil Salathia

The Traitors Season 2 Winners | Amazon Prime Video

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana have been announced as the winners of The Traitors Season 2. The duo shared the whopping prize money of Rs 66 lakh after pulling off a major twist in the finale. During the final round of Circle of Shaq, Krystle chose to betray Shalini Passi and save Rida. With only Krystle and Rida left in the game, the two chose to trust each other. However, when they were asked to reveal their identities, both turned out to be Traitors, making them the joint winners of the reality show.

The Traitors Season 2 Finale: How Much Money Did Contestants Win In The Last Task?

During the finale task, host Karan Johar announced that the contestants would get one final opportunity to add money to the prize pot. They had a chance to win up to Rs 25 lakh in the task.

The contestants had to find gold bars hidden inside the clothes of camels placed across the task area. Once they found the gold bars, they had to diffuse a detonator to complete the task. After the task concluded, Karan announced that the contestants had managed to win Rs 17.6 lakh, taking the final prize pot to Rs 66 lakh.

What Happened In The Last Circle Of Shaq?

The final five contestants of The Traitors Season 2 were Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, Krystle D'Souza, Rida Tharana and Sahil Salathia.

Dalip initiated the final Circle of Shaq, but the game soon turned against him as the other contestants began suspecting him. Four votes were cast against Dalip, resulting in his elimination. However, in a major twist, he was not required to reveal his identity after being voted out.

The remaining four contestants then entered the final Trust or Shaq round. The rules required them to eliminate one contestant based on the majority vote, and the game would continue as long as even one contestant chose Shaq. The game would end only when everyone chose Trust.

The contestants first voted out Sahil. Later, when Shalini, Krystle and Rida were left, Krystle and Rida chose Trust, while Shalini opted for Shaq, convinced that a Traitor was still in the game.

That's when Krystle made the biggest move of the game. Instead of voting out Rida, she chose to betray Shalini and voted against her, eliminating her from the game. This left only Krystle and Rida as the final two contestants.

The two then revealed their identities, confirming that both of them were Traitors. While Rida's identity came as little surprise to the others, Krystle's revelation shocked Shalini and Sahil. With both contestants revealed to be Traitors, Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana were declared the winners of The Traitors Season 2 and took home the Rs 66 lakh prize pot.