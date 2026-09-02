The Traitors Season 2 Episode 10 Release Time: Innocents Vs Traitors In Finale; Here's When Karan Johar Hosted Show Will Crown Its Winner

The Traitors Season 2 Episode 10 (Finale) Release Time | Prime Video

Prime Video has finally announced the release time for The Traitors Season 2 finale, ending the wait for fans eager to know when Episode 10 will drop. With nine episodes already streaming, viewers are now waiting for the final showdown in Karan Johar’s reality show. Here’s when The Traitors Season 2 Episode 10 will release on Prime Video.

The Traitors Season 2 Episode 10 (Finale) Release Time

The finale episode of The Traitors Season 2, Episode 10, will be released on Prime Video at 8 PM this Thursday. The streaming platform shared a glimpse of the finale with the caption, “Bigger the finale, greater the dhokha. #TheTraitorsOnPrime, Finale Episode This Thursday 8 PM, Watch Now.”

Fans soon flooded the comments section with their predictions about who could emerge as the winner. The Traitors Season 2 contestant Shalini Passi reacted with, “Omg!!! Yes,” followed by a GIF of a woman crowning herself. Her comment quickly caught fans’ attention, with one user writing, “@shalini.passi A true winner!” while another commented, “You deserve it all!”

The Traitors Season 2 Prize Money

The Traitors Season 2 contestants are competing for a prize pot up to Rs. 1 Crore that is built throughout the game. As per the show’s format, players take part in team missions, with the money earned from these challenges added to the overall prize fund. The amount is therefore not a fixed jackpot announced at the beginning. In Season 1, the pot eventually reached Rs. 70.05 lakh, which was shared by co-winners Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther. For Season 2, Prime Video has not officially revealed the final prize amount yet.

What Happens In The Traitors finale?

The Traitors Season 2 finale is expected to follow the format established in the first season, with the remaining contestants first taking part in one final task to add more money to the prize pot. In Season 1, the final mission added ₹15 lakh to the fund, taking the total to ₹70.05 lakh. After the task, the contestants entered the final Circle of Shaq, where eliminated players did not reveal their identities, leaving the remaining contestants unsure about how many Traitors were still in the game.

The endgame then put the remaining players to the ultimate test of trust. They could choose to end the game or continue with another banishment, with the decision repeated until everyone agreed to end it. The crucial twist was that if even one Traitor remained when the game ended, the Traitor would win the entire prize pot; if no Traitor was left, the Innocents would share the winnings.