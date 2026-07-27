The Traitors India Season 2: 'King Of Reality TV' Munawar Faruqui & Mallika Sherawat CONFIRMED As Contestants—Check Out Release Date

The Traitors India 2 reveals first two contestants | Photo Via Instagram

Karan Johar is returning as the host for the second season of The Traitors India, which premiered in 2025. The first season of the reality show streamed on Amazon Prime Video India and was jointly won by Uorfi Javed and poker player Nikita Luther.

The Traitors India 2 Reveals First Two Contestants

Earlier this year, in March, the filming of the second season began at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the official contestant lineup, the makers have now revealed the first two contestants through an exciting promo, creating buzz among viewers.

Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat Join The Traitors India 2

On Monday, July 27, a new promo for The Traitors India Season 2 was unveiled, introducing the first two contestants of the upcoming season. Host Karan Johar introduced Munawar Faruqui as the "king of reality TV, all the way from Nagpada," followed by actress Mallika Sherawat's entry.

While introducing Mallika, Johar said, "She's known for murder," referring to her popular 2004 film Murder, which became a major milestone in her career and earned her widespread recognition. He further teased viewers by adding, "But will she kill in this game too or...?" hinting at the intense twists and strategic gameplay expected in the reality show.

More contestants are yet to be revealed by the makers.

The Traitors Season 2 Release Date

The second season of The Traitors India will feature 21 contestants from diverse fields, who will compete in a game centred around trust, betrayal, and deception. The upcoming season is set to premiere on August 13 and will release new episodes every Thursday, keeping viewers engaged with fresh twists and strategic gameplay.

Season 1 featured a diverse lineup including Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Sahil Salathia, Janvi Gaur, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sufi Motiwala.