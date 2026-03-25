'I'm Just Too Busy...': Neha Dhupia Denies Participation In The Traitors India Season 2, Teases New Project

Actress Neha Dhupia addressed recent rumours about her participation in The Traitors India Season 2, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. On Wednesday (March 25), Neha clarified that she is not a part of the upcoming season, putting an end to ongoing speculation.

The reality show is currently being filmed in Rajasthan, and several celebrity names have been circulating online as potential contestants. Neha was also among those rumoured to be joining the show. However, she has now confirmed that she is not participating as a contestant.

Taking to social media, Neha shared a post to clear the air. She wrote, "Neither am I a 'traitor' nor am I an 'innocent'. I'm just too busy going on #DOUBLEDATE S Coming soon."

Neha not only denied being part of the show but also hinted at an upcoming project. While she did not reveal further details, her post has sparked curiosity among fans.

As The Traitors India Season 2 continues its shoot, the buzz around its contestant lineup remains strong.

Tentative list of contestants

Popular TV actress Krystle D'Souza is reportedly all set to join The Traitors India, which returned with its second season on Prime Video this year. A recent report in Variety India added that Rhea Chakraborty, Shalini Passi, Munawar Faruqui, and Mallika Sherawat are among the big names this season. YouTube personality Fukra Insaan (Abhishek Malhan) and comedian Kullu (Aaditya Kulshrestha) also arrived at Suryagarh Resort in Jaisalmer on March 23 for the show.

The first season of the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video India and was renewed for a second season even before its finale aired on July 3, 2025. It was jointly won by actress-fashionista Uorfi Javed and poker player Nikita Luther. Karan had hosted the debut season as well and returns for the new chapter.

Season 1 featured a diverse lineup including Raj Kundra, Purav Jha, Sufi Motiwala, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Raftaar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Lakshmi Manchu among others.