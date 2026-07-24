'Suddenly Finding Their Voice After PM Modi Spoke': After Jannat Zubair, Munawar Faruqui Takes A Dig At Celebrities Over Late NEET Protest Reaction

After Jannat Zubair, Munawar Faruqui Takes A Dig At Celebrities Over Late NEET Protest Reaction |

After Jannat Zubair, comedian Munawar Faruqui also took to social media to take an indirect swipe at several celebrities who recently voiced their support for the ongoing NEET paper leak protests. Without naming anyone, Munawar questioned why many influential personalities chose to speak only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue. He criticised their prolonged silence over the past 25 days and suggested that their support appeared to be driven more by public pressure than personal conviction.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Munawar wrote, "It's disappointing seeing most celebrities suddenly finding their voice only after the PM spoke and the public narrative shifted." He went on to point out that while well-known personalities remained silent, students and protesters had been fighting the battle on the ground for weeks.

"For the last 25 days, most stayed silent while young people took to the streets, faced criticism, and paid the price for speaking up," he wrote. Stressing that support should not depend on when it becomes socially acceptable, Munawar added, "If you're going to take a stand, do it without fear, not only when it's safe. Support driven by pressure or public opinion isn't courage, it's convenience." Through the statement, the comedian suggested that true solidarity lies in speaking up during difficult times rather than waiting for public sentiment or influential voices to shift.

Munawar concluded by stating that earlier support from influential celebrities might have made a difference. "Had more influential voices spoken up weeks earlier, perhaps the situation wouldn't have escalated the way it did," he wrote, implying that timely intervention from public figures could have amplified the students' concerns much sooner.

Earlier, Jannat Zubair too had indirectly called out several celebrities over their delayed reactions to the NEET paper leak protests. Without naming anyone, the actress wrote, "It's funny how everyone suddenly found their conscience on the same day," seemingly taking a dig at the wave of celebrity posts that appeared around the same time. She also reminded everyone that the protests had been ongoing for over a month, adding, "The protests have been going on for over a month. Students and protesters didn't start suffering yesterday," before concluding with another pointed remark: "Interesting how empathy arrived all at once." Her posts appeared to question the timing of the industry's collective support for the protesting students.