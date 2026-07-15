'Government Should Come Up With Pure Solution': Comedian Munawar Faruqui Backs Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike, Demands Action On NEET Paper Leak

Comedian Munawar Faruqui Backs Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike, Demands Action On NEET Paper Leak |

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has extended his support to activist Sonam Wangchuk amid his ongoing hunger strike. Stressing that students are the future of the country, Munawar urged the government to initiate dialogue with Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He also called for a concrete solution to the NEET paper leak issue.

Taking to social media, Munawar wrote, "This hunger strike is for betterment of education & students of our country." He added, "Government should come up with pure solution to resolve the leaks!" Ending his post, he stated, "Sonam Wangchuk is fighting for country not against it." He captioned the post, "Students are future of the country."

Students are future of the country. pic.twitter.com/FoZoHapbU8 — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) July 15, 2026

Many social media users praised the comedian for extending his support to Wangchuk and the CJP. One user wrote, "Not every artist has the courage to stand tall. Respect." Another commented, "It needs spine to support any protest in India against government. Unlike Samay Raina you have it." A third added, "Finally raised his voice too."

Not every artist has the courage to stand tall. Respect 🫡🔥#MunawarFaruqui — ᴛᴇᴀᴍ ᴍᴜɴᴀᴡᴀʀ ғᴀʀᴜǫᴜɪ™ (@ItsMunawarTeam) July 15, 2026

It needs spine to support any protest in India against government. Unlike Samay Raina you have it. — civicINK (@TypeWriteInk) July 15, 2026

Not everyone has the courage to speak for students. Huge respect! 🙌it truly matters❤️ — 💎Rare style💎 (@Anshu848796) July 15, 2026

Several celebrities have publicly backed Sonam Wangchuk amid his ongoing hunger strike. Actors Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Abhay Deol, and Omi Vaidya have voiced their support, urging the government to engage in dialogue while also appealing to Wangchuk to take care of his health. Punjabi singer Kaka also visited the protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, met Wangchuk in person, enquired about his health, and stood in solidarity with the students and the ongoing CJP protest.

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for 18 days, demanding education reforms, stricter action against exam paper leaks, and greater accountability following the NEET controversy. Leading the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, Wangchuk has maintained that the protest is "not against the government, but for the future of India's students," while urging the Centre to hold talks and address students' concerns.