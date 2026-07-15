 Delhi HC To Hear Urgent Plea Seeking Force-Feeding Of Sonam Wangchuk As Hunger Strike Enters 18th Day
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Delhi HC To Hear Urgent Plea Seeking Force-Feeding Of Sonam Wangchuk As Hunger Strike Enters 18th Day

A PIL before the Delhi High Court has sought urgent medical intervention for activist Sonam Wangchuk as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day. The petition urges authorities to hospitalise him and if necessary, administer vital nutrition, citing serious concerns over his worsening condition

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
Delhi HC To Hear Urgent Plea Seeking Force-Feeding Of Sonam Wangchuk As Hunger Strike Enters 18th Day
Sonam Wangchuk | X/@abhijeet_dipke

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged question paper leaks and irregularities in the education system, entered its 18th day on Wednesday.

Amid concerns over his health, the matter has reached court and a plea has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking to force-feed him. The plea seeks urgent directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to shift Wangchuk to a government hospital as concerns grow over his deteriorating health during an indefinite hunger strike.

According to the petition, Wangchuk's condition has worsened significantly, and he could lose his life within two days if the hunger strike continues. It urged the court to intervene immediately, arguing that saving his life is of paramount importance.

High Court to hear plea

The Delhi High Court said it will hear the petition on Thursday. A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia deferred hearing on the PIL after noting that none appeared for the authorities amid the ongoing work abstention called by the High Court Bar Association, according to the New Indian Express.

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The petition, filed by activist-lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini, comes as organisers claim that Wangchuk has lost around 8.5 kg.

Urgent medical intervention sought

Calling the matter "urgent", the bench has sought the Central and Delhi governments' stand by Thursday. "Having regard to urgency, list tomorrow," the bench said.

The PIL seeks directions to the respondents to immediately provide Wangchuk with appropriate medical care, hold discussions with him on the issues raised during the protest, and, if necessary, administer vital liquid nutrition, proteins, vitamins and other essential medical support to arrest the deterioration of his health. It also seeks any other relief that the High Court may deem fit in the interest of justice.

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